Drew Brees Agrees to New $50 Million Deal with Saints

Although he hasn't spent his entire career with the New Orleans Saints, he's the most iconic player in franchise history.

Quarterback Drew Brees, 41, announced last month he would be returning to the NFL for his 20th season and had no interest in playing anywhere other than New Orleans.

Today, Brees reportedly agreed to terms on a new 2 year deal with the Saints worth $50 million. The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Two years ago, Brees signed a similar deal with the team, paying him $25 million annually.

Last season, $25 million a year ranked him 10th among NFL quarterbacks. Today, it ranks 12th, but will likely move backwards in coming days as other quarterbacks agree to new deals.

Exact details of the contract (guarantees, potential bonuses, etc.) have not been released yet. Check back for more details as they unfold.