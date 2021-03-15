Drew And Brittany Brees Join Hands In Prayer At Tom Benson’s Gravesite – Gayle Benson Joins Them

As Drew Brees begins his retirement from the NFL, he took some time to visit the grave of late New Orleans Saints owner, Tom Benson. Drew, along with his wife Brittany Brees and current team owner and widow of Mr. Benson, Gayle Benson, joined hands in prayer during the visit.

See the powerful video posted by @Saints on Twitter below.

In the above video, you can see the Brees' and Mrs. Gayle Benson visiting the gravesite of late team owner, Tom Benson. You can hear the three discuss the love Benson had for Brees, as well as the advice he gave a young Drew early in his career.

It has been an emotional couple of days for the #WhoDatNation as we say goodbye to #9 and appreciate everything he has done for the state of Louisiana. Brees announced his retirement in a video that featured his children as well as a caption bidding farewell to the New Orleans fan-base that has loved him all of these years.

This is a really touching moment to see the Brees' and Mrs. Benson all together and happy. It really feels like this was the right moment and time for Brees to step away from the game, but that doesn't mean he won't continue to mean the world to the state of Louisiana.

