Drew and Brittany Brees Foundation Donating $5 Million Dollars

Drew Brees and his wife Brittany have announced that they have donated another $5 million dollars via their foundation to help support health care in communities that are underserved around the state of Louisiana.

The couple took to Drew's Instagram account Monday to make the announcement:

Previously, the Brees Dream Foundation had put up $5 million dollars back in March to assist communities around Louisiana during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Via the video on Instagram, Brees said, "As we work through one of the greatest challenges of our lifetimes, our health and wellness has never been more important."

This is great to see from Drew and Brittany that they're so willing to help and donate time and money to aid the communities that really need it the most from around the state of Louisiana.

