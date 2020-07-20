Dre’lyn Washington Commits To UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun will apparently be adding a prep football standout from The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Dre'lyn Washington, who currently attends Hemphill High School, located in Hemphill, Texas, shared on social media late last week that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

Washington was offered by Louisiana back in May

A 5-foot-8, 205-pound running back, Washington is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Washington has also reportedly been offered by Arkansas St. and Lamar.