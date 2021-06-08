Dre Kirkpatrick Would Be Good Cornerback Fit for the Saints

Veteran free-agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is visiting the New Orleans Saints today, according to insider Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

There are several reasons why Kirkpatrick would be a good fit in New Orleans.

For starters, as Underhill points out, even at 31 years old, Kirkpatrick's skillset fits nicely in the Saints coverage scheme.

While the Saints still need to clear cap space to sign their rookie class and a potential free agent, Kirkpatrick still being on the market means he won't be getting a big payday.

The two sides need each other.

New Orleans is desperate for cornerback depth, and a seasoned veteran like Kirkpatrick would be a welcome addition.

Entering year 10 of his career, Kirkpatrick should be looking for the best fit, and New Orleans makes a ton of sense. He would immediately compete to start at cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore, and if he performs at a high level, could position himself for a decent upgrade in pay in 2022.

He suited up in 14 games last season for Arizona, procuring 3 interceptions. He spent the previous 8 years of his career with Cincinnati, who selected him in the 1st round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Kirkpatrick isn't an All-Pro caliber defensive back, but at this late stage of the offseason, he would be the best fit of all other available free agent cornerbacks.

Lastly, the video below.

Anyone who will take time to dance with residents of a nursing home seems like a good fit for a vibrant city full of live music and friendly people.

