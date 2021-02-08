Dramatic Video Shows Moment Local Waste Collectors Assist In Rescue Of Missing New Iberia Girl

Not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes they wear neon.

That was the case this morning when a Pelican Waste & Debris employee by the name of Dion Merrick went live on Facebook to document the rescue of a 10-year-old New Iberia girl that went missing Sunday afternoon.

WARNING: NSFW Language

You can hear the adrenaline in Merrick's voice as he documents the dramatic moment when local law enforcement apprehends the suspect. Merrick and his colleagues reportedly used their trucks to block the vehicle in until law enforcement could arrive.

Facebook

At one point you hear Merrick get emotional as the gravity of the situation begins to set in. The waste collectors are heard describing the situation to police as the apprehension of the suspect is taking place in real time.

Amber alerts went out late Sunday into early Monday morning warning the public to be on the lookout for a gray 2012 Nissan Altima. The driver, and suspect was identified as 33-year-old Michael Sereal of New Iberia.

Police reported that Sereal was an acquaintance of the family and also listed in the parish sex offender database.

The amber alert has been cancled and we will update the story with more info here, but in the meantime we salute these local heroes for their swift action in assisting the rescue of this little girl.