Dr. Maggard on Billy Napier, Coach Contract Extensions, State of UL Athletics & More [Audio]

Dr. Bryan Maggard has overseen many changes during his 4+ years as Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics.

Yesterday, he officially received a raise and a new title.

He nows holds the official title of Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at UL.

Maggard helped oversee the recent contractual raise and extension for head football coach Billy Napier, as well as the extensions for baseball coach Matt Deggs, softball coach Gerry Glasco, basketball coach Bob Marlin, women's basketball coach Garry Brodhead, and women's soccer coach Lance Key.

He joined me on my show this morning to answer questions and discuss the recent contract changes for coaches, the state of UL athletics, why he believes the department is just beginning to scratch the surface of what they can accomplish, season tickets, the rise of Ragin' Cajun football, his affinity for the Acadiana community, and much more.

For those interested in buying Louisiana season tickets, click here.

