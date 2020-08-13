Dr. Maggard Gives Update On Ragin’ Cajun 2020 Football Scheduling & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard joined my show this morning, highlighting the fluid nature of fall sports in 2020.

"My disclaimer is this: what I said today my not be true tomorrow," noted Maggard.

Such is the case of running an athletic department amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maggard gave the listening audience insight into scheduling Iowa State, the fagility of college football in the current moment, challenges ahead, potential plans for the rest of the 2020 football schedule, the state of all fall sports, an update on winter sports, and much more.

(note: The interview aired before New Mexico State announced their cancelation of fall sports for 2020)