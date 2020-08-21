Dr. Maggard Gives Details On Football Scheduling, Fall Sports, Attendance Questions & More [Audio]
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard joined my show this morning, updating the fanbase on a number of subjects.
Maggard gave details on how the two added football games (UAB, Central Arkansas) were scheduled, financial details of each, whether he reached out to Louisiana Tech, attendance and tailgating questions, all fall sports, how COVID testing and safety protocols have gone at UL and more.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app