Dr. Fauci Throws Out First Pitch For Washington Nationals Game, Worst Ever?

This wasn't good.

Major League Baseball returned Thursday night and the Washington Nationals elected to have Dr. Fauci, the disease specialist expert who you either love or hate, throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Well, it was pretty---At all. Dr. Fauci walked towards the pitcher's mound with a lot of confidence, but his throw was nowhere near the catcher.

I won't classify this first pitch as the worst one ever, but it was one of the worst I have ever seen.

Let me note here that President Trump is set to toss out the first pitch of an MLB game next month (August 15th). Let's see if he can do any better than Dr. Fauci.

Check out the pitch the sports world is talking about to end the week.