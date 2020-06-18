Dr. Fauci Says If Players Aren’t In A Bubble, Football Season May Not Happen In 2020

COVID-19 has impacted every facet of everyday life.

In the case of sports, games and seasons were canceled or suspended around the world.

Football is the #1 sport in the U.S. and hasn't had to cancel anything yet, based on where the sport falls on the calendar.

Will the NFL and college football kickoff in September?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks football season will be difficult to pull off this year.

I'm with Dr. Gupta. I hope it's not the case. Even if football looks "different", if the games are played, I spread of millions of football fans when I say we'll all be watching.