Dr. Bryan Maggard on State of College Football, Ragin’ Cajuns & Much More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Athletic Director Dr. Bryan Maggard has plenty of thoughts on the current state of college football and how it will impact college athletics across the country.

Maggard joined me on ESPN1420 today, discussing the state of college football, the Big 10's announcement of going to a "conference only" football schedule in 2020, what Group of 5 schools could do if a Power 5 cancels a guarantee game, UL's safety protocols for football, managing an athletic budget during the pandemic, things that make him feel old and much more.