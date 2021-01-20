Dr. Bryan Maggard on Napier, Athletic Department Goals, Spring Sport Guidelines & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics, Dr. Bryan Maggard, enters 2021 with high hopes for the UL athletic department.

Entering another phase of the strategic plan, part of which is updating Cajun Field, Maggard has plenty on his plate.

He joined me on the air this morning to breakdown the strategic plan process, how he deals with having head football coach Billy Napier pursued by other universities, answers the question as to whether he's been approached about AD opportunities elsewhere, the state of Ragin' Cajuns hoops, dealing with the postponement and rescheduling of games, upcoming baseball and softball seasons, RCAF, crowdfunding, Andy Reid and more.

If you missed it, the entire interview is available here.

