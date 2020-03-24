Dr. Bryan Maggard Issues Coronavirus Update

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, just like every athletic department in the country, has been greatly affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

There are still a number of questions, not to mention uncertainty about the future.

Louisiana Athletic Director Bryan Maggard issued a statement to UL supporters on Monday, issuing an update on how the athletic department has been impacted by COVID-19, along with his department's plans in the immediate future.

Among the topics that Dr. Maggard touches upon are the move to remote instruction for all student-athletes, the transitioning to remote operations for all faculty and staff, the longterm financial impact that the pandemic will have on the athletic department, and the May 30 meeting of the Division I Council of the NCAA, where they will discuss, among other things, granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes.

Dr. Maggard also points out that all Athletic Directors in the Sun Belt Conference are meeting weekly, via conference call.