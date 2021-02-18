Downtown Alive Announces Spring 2021 Lineup

Downtown Lafayette has announced the lineup for the Spring Season of Downtown Alive, its 38th season.

The organization is learning from past lessons and are taking the safe route, keeping the performances virtual amid the pandemic.

This year's season includes 3 performances, with the first taking place Friday, March 19th, featuring Cupid! April 16th will feature the sweet sounds of Sweet Cecilia, and May 21 will see Eric Adcock & Michael Juan Nunez.

The concerts will be hosted by Herman Fuselier, an Acadiana treasure. Knowing Fuselier's style, not only will we will come away from each intimate performance having enjoyed great music, but we will know more about the artists than we did before.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited reminds us that these performances aren't free, so they are very grateful for the entities who make it possible: the season is presented by Evangeline Maid and sponsored by Super 1 Foods, Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Company, and Victor Ashy, APLC.

Each show will be streamed online from the DTA! Facebook page, with concerts beginning at 6 pm. Viewers can also catch an official DTA! watch party at participating Downtown Lafayette locations.

You can learn more about each artist on DLU's Downtown Alive page.