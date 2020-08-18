Downtown Alive! Announces Fall 2020 Virtual Concert Lineup

Downtown Alive! is going virtual again. After forced to take its Spring 2020 season online, DTA! is once again going virtual for the Fall 2020 season.

The 37th season of Downtown Alive! is presented by Evangeline Maid and will be streamed online from Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette in the heart of Downtown Lafayette.

DTA! will take place on Friday nights with streaming beginning at 6:00 pm. Anyone can watch the virtual live performances via the Downtown Alive! Facebook page.

Downtown Alive!

The season will kick-off on Friday, September 18th with Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble and wrap up on October 30th. There will be a total of six performances.

"This Fall season is special to us because it gives Downtown Lafayette an opportunity to support local musicians who have been unable to perform as they usually would as of late," said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

Here is the complete schedule:

Friday, September 18

Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble (Zydeco)

Friday, September 25

DG & the Freetown Sound (Funky Soul)

Friday, October 2

TBD

Friday, October 16

Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush (Zydeco)

Friday, October 23

Daiquiri Queens (Cajun)

Friday, October 30

Blue Monday Allstars (Blues)