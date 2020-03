According to the research group Ocearch, there is a 2,078-pound shark being tracked off the coast of Louisiana.

WWLTV.com reports that this is the first time ever Ocearch has tracked this kind of shark off of Louisiana's coast.

The giant white shark, named Unama'ki is 15 feet and 5 inches and weighs a whopping 2,078 pounds.

The shark, named Unama'ki, was tagged on September 20, 2019, in Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia.