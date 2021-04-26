Don’t Panic, but Carnivorous Worms are Swarming the South Carolina Coast [Video]

I don't know how to tell you this, but carnivorous worms are currently swarming the coast of South Carolina by the thousands in what appears to be the final sign of the oncoming apocalypse. OK, it's not a sign of the apocalypse, and believe it or not, this is actually a good thing.

How the heck can an infestation of thousands of carnivorous worms with hook-shaped jaws that can bite and pierce human skin in the coastal waters of South Carolina be a good thing?

Erin Weeks with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources tells USA Today it's a good thing because it shows signs of a healthy ecosystem.

From usatoday.com -

"A massive swarm of marine worms may not be ideal visitors near the water, but it's a good sign for local fish and birds that want an all-you-can-eat buffet for local fish and birds."

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the reason why the worms are surfacing by the thousands is that the clam worms, normally found on the seafloor "undergo an incredible transformation under new and full moons in spring — their bodies morph into reproductive forms called ‘epitokes’ as they swarm in coastal waters."

Oh, and clam worms aren't interested in snacking on people, however, if provoked they will start chomping with their ant-like jaws to defend themselves.