Don’t Let Scammers Mess Up Your Healthy New Year

One of the most common New Year's resolutions that people make is that they are going to lose weight.

Unfortunately, people who want to scam you out of your money also know that many people are desperate to lose weight.

As Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry points out in a press release, you can't "take a pill, wear a patch or drink a detox tea" to lose weight.

He says be very careful with your money and fully investigate any of the claims made by individuals, companies or clinics that try to persuade you that they have a quick fix for losing weight.

Landry offers the following to tips to anyone who is trying to lose weight, but doesn't want to lose their hard-earned money in the process:

If they try to sell you something that doesn't require dieting or exercise don't buy it.

The product claims it will provide "instant and permanent" weight loss, that's simply not true.

If it's a pill, patch or cream, and it claims it will make you lose weight, don't trust it.

Don't take something that doesn't offer a list of ingredients.

If it's listed by the Food & Drug Administration as possibly being harmful, never take some something like that.

Don't believe clinical studies that don't specifically relate to the item they are trying to get you to purchase..

Don't fall for information about clinical studies that have been performed on animals and not on humans.

Don't fall for information about clinical studies that are out of date.

If a scammer wants your money, they will sometimes do anything to get it; including promising you something that can never happen. Don't fall for these schemes.

Landry says,

Pursuing a health lifestyle is a great idea. But I strongly encourage consumers to be cautious when purchasing anything that promises weight loss.

You can report things that seem to good to be true to several agencies including the Federal Trade Commission. You can also find a list of resources about who to contact if you think you have encountered a bogus product by visiting the website of the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.

You have to pay close attention to products and services that are being offered to you because you don't want to spend your money on something that was never going to work in the first place. Landry says don't fall for phony weight loss products.

As Landry points out in the press release, there are no diet products that will "melt", "burn" or "dissolve" the fat from your body.

One of the resources you can use to find out more information about the products you might be considering is by visiting the website for the National Institute of Health's Dietary Supplement Fact Sheets and Nutrition Guide. This site offers of wealth of information including a dictionary for understanding terms, a guide to supplements and much more.

If you need more help, you can call the Consumer Protection Hotline in AG Landry's office at 800-351-4889.

