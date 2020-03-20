Don’t Fall For These Scams

In Acadiana, we are made up of loving and giving people, but scammers know this.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that there are a variety of scams that are out there right now, and he doesn't want anyone to be taken advantage of, especially in light of all the things that are going on right now. You work hard for your money! He doesn't want you to lose it!

Guidroz says, "It is no secret that scammers prey on people during their most vulnerable times."

In the wake of everything else that we have to think about, plan for and do because of Coronavirus, one of the things that we need to add to our list, is to make sure we don't fall prey to someone trying to scam us. Stick to the old adage, "If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is."

Here's just a few of the things Sheriff Guidroz wants people to be aware of:

Do not fall prey to any call, email or text that says you are eligible for any type of government grant.

If someone calls you saying your loved one is in the hospital with the Coronavirus, or with the symptoms, but they won't get treatment without some sort of payment, hang up on them.

Anyone who claims to be from the Louisiana State Police, or any other police agency, and they are offering to give you advice about your business or home security, don't fall for it because this is a scam.

Do not fall for a text that allegedly comes from Hulu, Netflix or any of the other streaming services claiming that they are offering free services because so many people are suppose to practicing social distancing, these people are just trying to get you to turn over your hard-earned money. And many people aren't even employed right now, so please be aware that there are a bunch of people trying to get your to part with money.

If at anytime you think you have been the victim of a scam, please make sure that you report that incident to the Sheriff's Office or your local police agency.

Guidroz says that if you get a text message that is a scam, you can forward it to SPAM (7726).

If someone calls you, and they try to make you the victim of a scam, then make sure that you report that to the Federal Trade Commission's Consumer Information phone line at 1-877-382-4357. You should also report this information, or any other scam to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's Fraud Protection hotline at 1-800-351-4889.

Want to learn more about what scams have been used before and/or are currently active? You can click here.