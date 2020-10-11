Don’t Ever Put These Foods in the Crock Pot

I am a big Crock Pot person. I literally have a slow cooker in every size that they make, and I use all of them....all the time. I don't work traditional hours, and it can be so easy to just stop for fast food on the way home from work. So I try really, really hard to have something homemade, ready to eat, so that I won't do that. And by the way, the last thing I want to do is come home and start cooking at 8:00 at night!

If you are unsure about what, or what not to throw into your slow cooker, I have some tried and true suggestions below. I can tell you that one of the biggest disasters I had was when I put a whole chicken in, left in on for about 8 hours, and came home to all of the bones disintegrated into the broth. Yep, I had to throw it away, but lesson learned.