Don’t Ever Eat These Things on Valentine’s Day

Are you planning to prepare a spectacular Valentine's feast that you don't have to make a reservation for? That can be either wildly romantic or a disaster, take your pick. And especially this year, it's important to plan in advance, since so many places to eat are either closed or at reduced capacity.

Delish.com is here to rescue you from some foods that you should never eat if you are in the mood for romance. And as it turns out, some of our favorites aren't as sexy as we thought! These are just a guide, so no need to freak out if your regular menu includes any of the tasty treats below. Don't say I didn't warn you. And Happy Valentine's Day, y'all.