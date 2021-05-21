Don’t Ever Buy These Items at Dollar Stores

I love dollar stores, but sometimes you have to remember that "You get what you pay for". I always try to look for name-brand products first, but lately, I've noticed a trend that I don't really like. The items are getting smaller and smaller, and it looks like they may be doing this intentionally, just to sell them specifically at dollar stores. I think the original concept of these bargain stores was to offer overstocked items from big retailers at a fraction of the regular cost, but as they've grown in popularity, things have evolved.

As much as we don't want to admit it there are some items that you absolutely shouldn't be buying at dollar stores. Whether it's because the quality is lower, or because it's an off-brand, we just want you to know "buyer beware!" My list is below, and I have to admit, at times I've purchased some of these myself.