Dolphins Interview Former LSU OC Matt Canada

Could former LSU assistant football coach Matt Canada soon be moving on to a new job with an NFL team?

The 48-year old Canada, who spent one year at LSU, working as the offensive coordinator in 2017, and is the current quarterbacks coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, interviewed with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, for the team's vacant offensive coordinator opening.

The Dolphins are looking to replace former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, who retired following the completion of the 2020 season.

Along with Canada, five other names have been mentioned for the Miami opening, including San Diego Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, San Francisco running game coordinator Mike McDaniel, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, and Dolphins assistants Eric Studesville and George Godsey.

Out of coaching in 2019, Canada served as Maryland's offensive coordinator and interim head coach Matt Canada in 2018, guiding the Terrapins to a 5-7 record.

The former offensive coordinator at Pitt in 2016, Canada left the Panthers to join LSU, becoming one of the highest-paid coordinators in college football.

A native of New Palestine, Indiana, Canada left LSU after only one season, after reported philosophical differences with Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.

Canada has also served as offensive coordinator at Indiana (2007-2010), Northern Illinois (2011), Wisconsin (2012), and North Carolina St. (2013-2015).

The Dolphins finished the season with a record of 10-6, good enough for second place in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills, who went 13-3.

Miami ranked 22nd in total offense during the regular season, averaging 339.0 yards-per-game, also ranking 20th in passing yards (233.5) and 22 in rushing yards (105.5).