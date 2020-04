A former member of the LSU Tigers is headed to The Sunshine State to begin his NFL career.

Long snapper Blake Ferguson was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round, with the 185th-overall selection, of the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

A native of Smyrna, Georgia, Ferguson attended Buford High School before going to LSU.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Ferguson was named an LSU Permanent Team Captain last season.