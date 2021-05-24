Dogs Chase Shaquille O’Neal, He Runs Back Into House [VIDEO]

Shaquille O'Neal is 7 ft. tall and even he knows when to seek shelter from a pack of dogs.

Watch as the former NBA great taunts a pack of dogs in someone's yard, then retreats back into the house when the dogs give chase.

You can clearly see that Shaq wanted nothing to do with these and the next time you see the big man in Acadiana, ask him about this specific incident.

Perhaps these dogs were hungry and they saw a huge meal in front of them, but Shaq wasn't going to let them have a bite of him and I don't blame him.

Enjoy the video here.