Dodgers Roll in Game 1 of World Series, Beat Rays 8-3

The cities of Los Angeles and Tampa Bay have each celebrated a pro sports championship in the last month.

On September 28th, the Tampa Bay lightning earned their second NHL championship, claiming the Stanley Cup.

On October 11th, the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA championship.

The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers won a championship (1988), the Lakers won an NBA title that year too.

Could it happen again?

The Dodgers faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays in game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night, with L.A. earning an 8-3 victory.

After 3 innings of scoreless baseball thanks in large part to the pitching of Rays ace Tyler Glasnow and Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw, L.A. broke through in the bottom of the 4th when Cody Bellinger went yard, plastering a 2 run homer to right center off Glasnow.

In the top of the 5th, the Rays scored their first run of the World Series on a Kevin Kiermaier solo homerun. That was as close as Tampa would get.

From there, the Dodgers began to roll, scoring 4 runs in the fifth inning as Glasnow was pulled off the mound and Tampa went to their bullpen.

2 more runs in the sixth and L.A. was rolling with an 8-1 lead.

While the Rays added 2 more in the 7th and had runners on base with 1 out, Dodgers reliever Victor Gonzalez ended the inning when he caught a hard-hit liner, before tossing it to second to procure the double-play.

Kershaw earned the win, the 12th of his postseason career. He was sharp, precise, and in full command during his 6 innings on the mound tonight.

Offensively, Mookie Betts shined brightest, finishing the contest with 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases and 1 homerun.

Tampa Bay will attempt to even the series tomorrow night in game 2.

The Rays will start Blake Snell, while the Dodgers haven't announced their starter yet, but have a number of options, whether it be Julio Urias, Dustin May or Tony Gonsolin.

First pitch is set for 7:00pm, and can be heard on ESPN 1420.