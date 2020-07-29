Dodgers Reliever Joe Kelly Suspended Eight Games

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday evening in a game at Minute Maid Park between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros things got a little out of hand when LA reliever Joe Kelly entered the game.

Kelly, a member of the 2017 Boston Red Sox who lost to the eventual World Series Champion Astros, decided to take matters into his own hands and get a little revenge by throwing at Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

On Wednesday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced that they would be suspending the right-hander for eight games for his actions via Sportscenter on Twitter:

Of course, Kelly will appeal the decision as he tip-toed around questions after the game about the intent of his 96 mph fastball near Alex Bregman's head and the 87 mph breaking ball that was near the head of Correa.

Some might say that Kelly is always wild and he always has trouble commanding his pitches and that's true but you don't routinely see him missing where he had missed location wise on Tuesday. If you're wild every once in a blue moon you'll miss up around someone's head, these are professional pitchers they have more control than to be routinely wild up around the head area.

To me, that's what makes this intentional on his part and for those who think eight games might be too many, I'll say this. I believe it's the right amount of games, although it'll probably be reduced because the MLB doesn't want anyone head-hunting. They'll let the players police themselves but as soon as you go above the shoulders with intent that's where the problem lies.

