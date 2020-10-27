Dodgers Outlast Rays in Game 6, End 32-Year World Series Drought

The Los Angeles Dodgers have waited 32 years to hear it but they're back to the top of the baseball world as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in game six of the 2020 World Series to win it.

The Rays were in command of this game until the sixth inning when manager Kevin Cash decided to lift his starting pitcher Blake Snell after 5.1 innings pitched, two hits, one run, no walks, and nine strikeouts. Snell had it all working tonight and had the Dodger hitters tied up in knots but after only 73 pitches Cash cashed out early with Snell and went bust with Nick Anderson.

Blake Snell's reaction via CBS Sports:

Anderson allowed a double to Mookie Betts, threw a wild pitch that scored a run, and then a ground ball that scored another.

Mookie Betts then added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run off Pete Fairbanks to make the game 3-1 and LA never looked back.

There has to be a ton of credit given to the Dodgers pitching staff as well on Tuesday night as they used seven pitchers in total and absolutely got the job done.

Tony Gonslin got the start and didn't have great stuff but battled through 1.2 innings before handing the baton off to the other guys.

Victor Gonzalez ended up with the victory as he went 1.1 while striking out three batters. Brusdar Graterol pitched 0.2 innings and picked up a hold, and then Julio Urias pitched the final 2.1 innings clean to complete the save and secured the World Series Title.

Los Angeles shortstop Corey Seager was named the World Series Most Valuable Player. This postseason he hit .344, scored 20 runs, four doubles, eight home runs, and 19 RBIs.

Also, Justin Turner was pulled out of this game late and it was later revealed that he was notified that he tested positive for COVID-19. You certainly feel for him, a guy who has been there for the last seven years, grew up a Dodger fan, and couldn't be out there with his team celebrating. Hopefully, he'll be okay, we wish him all the best.

This is the seventh World Series Championship in the Dodgers history.

