Documentary on Lafayette is Perfect Quarantine Viewing [VIDEO]

Just like everybody else, I've been on the look-out for quality viewing during quarantine. Now, don't get me wrong, I'm OK with trash tv as well, but something of substance came my way, and I wanted to share.

In 2019, a beautiful documentary called 'Lafayette,The Hub City' was released by Motu Pictures, and was presented as a love letter to our beloved city. If you haven't seen it yet, the 34 minute doc was directed by Javier Ortiz Pereyra, and details our culture, art, food, and people to perfection. It won Best Ehnographic Documentary in 2018 at the Alive Doc International Documentary Film Festival in Los Angeles, and was an official selection at Cinema on the Bayou in 2019. It was also honored at the Clean Shorts Film Festival in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 2019, and was chosen as Best Documentary Short Film at the SFAAF (South Film and Arts Academy Festival) in Chile.

We know you probably have a little time on your hands, so it's definitely worth a watch. We are so proud of where we live, thank you so much Javier Ortiz Pereyra!