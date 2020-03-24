Doctors Emotional Viral Performance of ‘Imagine’ is What You Need Right Now [Video]

Two doctors have gone viral for their stunningly touching performance of John Lennon's "Imagine" hoping to help bring the world some peace amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. I dare you not to feel this.

Dr. Elvis L. Francois and Dr. William Robinson are chief residents in the orthopedic department of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Both men say that "music goes places medicine can't go."

When you watch their Instagram performance of "Image" by John Lennon, you'll believe every letter of every one of those words.

Guys, if this whole medical career doesn't work out, pretty sure a music career would fit you both just fine.

Robinson tells ABCNews.com -