Do You Know Why There Are Bumps on the ‘F’ and ‘J’ Keys on A Keyboard?

You learn something new every day.

No, I did not take typing in high school, soi this is new to me. Do you see the little bumps on the "F" and "J" keys on the keyboard? Do you know what they're for?

Well, I did some minor research and I found out that the bumps are on the two keys to let a typist know where the home keys are.

You see, I probably don't place my hands correctly on the keyboard when typing, but if you do, these bumps can assist you without you having to look down on the keyboard.

There are so many things out there that we have no idea what their purpose is, but they all do serve a purpose. So, if you've ever wondered why the two keys on your keyboard have these bumps on them, this is why.

Let's move on and discover other interesting things now. Oh, one more thing, please pardon our dusty keyboard in the studio.