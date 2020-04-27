Do You Know These Basic Quarantine Cooking Skills?

Our new reality is that most of us have spent a considerable amount of time at home in the last couple of weeks/months. And if you weren't used to whipping up gourmet meals for your family, who is also cooped up at home, then you're just like the rest of us. Even if you love to cook, sometimes the tediousness of doing it three times a day for hungry kids and family for days on end is...a bit much. And let's be honest, some of us didn't know the difference between a cutting board, and a cutting knife before now!

USA Today has an amazing list of basic cooking skills that will really help you ourt during quarantine. I love to cook, and some of these were even new to me. Some of my favorites are below, but be sure to check out the entire gallery. I mean, you probably have a little time on your hands, right? Bon Appétit.