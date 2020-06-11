DJ Primeaux Commits to LSU Baseball

The LSU Tigers will apparently be adding a prep baseball standout from the Baton Rouge area to one of their future recruiting classes.

Dwayne (DJ) Primeaux, who currently attends Central High School in Baton Rouge, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

A left-handed pitcher who can also play the outfield, Primeaux reportedly has a fastball that currently tops out in the mid-'80s.

Primeaux is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.