Give this DJ a tip.

Watch as a DJ puts on a show from his driveway during this "social distancing" era we're in. I want to note here, it appears that all are practicing "social distancing" here while having a great time.

Not only is the guy here providing entertainment for his neighbors, he is also getting them to move to the music. And we've heard medical professionals say that during this time we should still be exercising.

I love this idea and I salute them on how this bit of entertainment was executed.

Good times.