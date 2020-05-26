Diver Spots Great White Shark Off The Coast of Orange Beach, AL [VIDEO]

I'll start with the disclaimer, yes I know sharks live in water.

A diver in Orange Beach, AL was spearfishing during the Memorial Day weekend when he spotted what he believes to a Great White shark.

While this isn't uncommon for a huge shark to be in that area, we just don't hear about Great Whites that often in the Gulf of Mexico, although they are there.

Imagine swimming towards this size of a shark and not knowing it is there. Luckily the divers were able to escape the water without injury and we're lucky that the diver had his camera rolling while down below.

Again, if you're going to the beach this summer, stay alert. Yes, the water is their home and we are the uninvited guest.