Disabled Guy Fulfills His Dream to Ride Inside a Lamborghini [VIDEO]

A young man with cerebral palsy, whose been pushed away by people due to his disability, gets to finally fulfill his lifelong dream of riding in a Lamborghini. Hopefully, this 39-second video will help you to realize the blessings in your life.

The disabled young man is very thankful for the driver taking him on his dream ride.

Please don't be scared of me. I act like a child when I'm happy. This is how I act. I yell. I laugh a lot.

As the saying goes, "It's the little things". If this doesn't make you pause and appreciate the blessings in your life, I don't know what will.

At a point, you will notice the driver trying to fight back the tears. Use the genuine hearts of both of these men to celebrate your good health, family and all the things that really matter in life.

See the entire video