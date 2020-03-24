Did This VIdeo from 2019 Foreshadow the Coronavirus Outbreak?

A video that was produced by PBS NewsHour and posted online in June of 2019 features Dr. Anthony Fouci on why another pandemic is likely.

The video, posted less than a year ago, talks about a "new, much more deadly flu virus" that will likely infect thousands of people.

It gave me chills to think that this video foreshadowed the current coronavirus outbreak we are experiencing.

...public health officials fear that an even graver threat lies ahead: the emergence of a new, much more deadly flu virus - PBS NewsHour

I, for one, am grateful for the work that the Centers for Disease Control does that helps safeguard our health.