AOL may have known something here.

Watch this old AOL commercial here and see how accurate it is when it comes to predicting the internet today.

From theft to porn, and even to online shopping AOL knew what was coming and knew what the internet would do to people in the future.

The line that really caught my attention was, they call the Internet "one of the most dangerous weapons ever created." How correct were they?

