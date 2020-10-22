Did Someone Catch A Spirit on A Swing Set in Abbeville? [VIDEO]

Ok, this would have me asking what is going on here?

Tiffany Cavalier posted this video on Facebook from what some say is in Abbeville and it shows one swing moving back and forth, while all others remain still.

She isn't sure what is happening here, but there was no wind at the moment and she did not see anyone within the vicinity of the playground.

Could she have caught a spirit playing on the swings or perhaps it's pure coincidence that it was moving?

Check out the video below and feel free to comment on this video. Hey, Halloween is approaching, right?