Did Psychic Sylvia Browne Predict the Coronavirus Outbreak of 2020?
An excerpt from Psychic Sylvia Browne's 2008 book appears to predict the coronavirus outbreak of 2020.
In the book "End of Days", Browne talks about a mysterious virus that will have a global effect in 2020 and, so far, it seems that the coronavirus "fits" that prediction.
Only time will tell if the rest of the prediction comes to be: the mysterious disappearance of the virus and its resurgence in 10 years.
Do you believe in the validity of a psychic's predictions?