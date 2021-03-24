LSU football was somewhat a disappointment in 2020 and we may now know what went wrong.

In a recent zoom interview, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron admitted that he hired coaches for the 2020 season that he never interviewed and that may have been the downfall for the team.

If you follow the Tigers closely you know that a number of changes have happened within LSU football and a number of new coaches were brought in for the 2021 season.

This time, Coach O says that he did in fact interview coaches he hired and seems to be very pleased with his decisions.

The Tigers will open their 2021 season in Los Angeles as they take on UCLA on September 4th.