Dick Vitale Says LSU Basketball To Receive NCAA Notice Of Allegations, LSU Says It Has Not
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale reported LSU basketball was notified by NCAA they'd be charged with various allegations.
LSU says the report is not true.
Multiple reports quoted LSU's senior associate AD Robert Munson claiming Vitale's report is false, including Ross Dellenger of SI.com.
Vitale later tweeted the charges have not been given to LSU basketball yet by the NCAA, but certainly will.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app