Dick Vitale Says LSU Basketball To Receive NCAA Notice Of Allegations, LSU Says It Has Not

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale reported LSU basketball was notified by NCAA they'd be charged with various allegations.

LSU says the report is not true.

Multiple reports quoted LSU's senior associate AD Robert Munson claiming Vitale's report is false, including Ross Dellenger of SI.com.

Vitale later tweeted the charges have not been given to LSU basketball yet by the NCAA, but certainly will.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: dick vitale, lsu tigers, will wade
Categories: State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top