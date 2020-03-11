DeVon Tott to Visit UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have an interest in a prep football standout in St. Tammany Parish.

DeVon Toot, a quarterback who attends Mandeville High School in Mandeville, Louisiana, shared on social media that he will be paying a visit to Louisiana soon.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Tott is listed as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state.

Tott has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Tulane and Southern.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Tott threw for 1,032 yards and 8 touchdowns, while rushing for another 286 yards and two scores, as a sophomore for Mandeville in 2018, before throwing for 2,714 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior last season.

Scheduled to graduate in 2021, Tott currently has a 3.5 GPA in high school.