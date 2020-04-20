Devin Butts Set to Transfer to UL Basketball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are set to add a talented SEC transfer to their roster.

Devin Butts, who appeared in six games for Mississippi St. last season before entering the NCAA transfer portal, shared on social media over the weekend that he will be attending Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the news.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Butts averaged 1.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 steals per game with the Bulldogs.

A native of Macon, Georgia, Butts is a graduate of Stratford Academy, where he averaged 28.0 points per game, a school single-season record, after averaging 16.0 points 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists as a junior.

Butts, who will have to sit out the 2020-2021 season, unless the NCAA changes with their immediate eligibility vote up soon, will have three years of eligibility remaining at UL.