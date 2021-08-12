Deshaun Watson Snaps Question at News Cameras During Texans Practice

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson currently sits 4th on the team's depth chart.

This would have seemed improbable 8 months ago.

He was the franchise's best player, and one of the most respected players in the league.

A lot has unfolded since then.

The CliffsNotes version is this.

He requested a trade on January 28th.

In March, attorney Tony Buzbee filed 20+ civil lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and sexual misconduct with multiple masseuses.

Both the Houston Police Department and NFL began conducting investigations. No criminal charges have been filed as of this time.

Watson was not participating in team drills at Texans training camp last week, and head new head coach David Culley was mum on whether Watson would play at all this preseason.

Watson has not had interaction with the media since the civil lawsuits came to light. Judging

"Why are y’all always filming me every day?? It’s the same shit." - Watson

If Watson isn't talking to the media, all they can do is film him walking around the practice field. In that regard, Watson is right when he says, "It's the same shit."

However, if he's not going to speak to the media, asking them a question out of frustration and cursing isn't going to do anything other than create more content, more speculation, and more cameras focused on him.

