Good news for Derek Stingley and LSU Tiger fans.

Stingley's dad reports that his son is doing well and ready to go after a medical scare last weekend prior to LSU's opening game.

According to Jacques Doucet, Stingley's dad says that the All-American player for LSU is doing well and he is ready to go.

Stingley missed LSU's game against Mississippi State last weekend after he reportedly had an allergic reaction to something the night before. He was admitted into the hospital for observation but appears to be doing just fine now.

This should come as great news for all. First, it is great to hear that Stingley is doing better and with his return, this should help an LSU defence that struggled to stop the passing game in their season opener.

LSU plays Vanderbilt this weekend in Nashville.