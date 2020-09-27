Dentists Advise Against Participating in Latest TikTok Challenge

Here we go, professionals are warning some on TikTok to not take part in the latest challenge.

Last week we told you about the "Benadryl Challenge" on TikTok and this week we have another challenge that you should be aware of.

Dentists are advising some on the app to not take part in the "Teeth Filing Challenge." Yes, some on TikTok is using nail files to shave their teeth down.

The mission of this latest challenge is to alter the shape of your teeth, which isn't healthy for a number of reasons. We share this with you so that you can be aware of what some are doing.

Dentists say that once the enamel over your teeth is removed, it does not grow back. Thus, the protective layer is damaged.

So, leave your teeth alone and do not alter them. If you haven't been to the dentist in a while, it can be rather expensive to fix something that otherwise may not be "broken."