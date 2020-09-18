Denham Springs Football Player Who Collapsed at Practice Has Died

Sad news to report out of Livingston Parish as the Denham Springs football player who collapsed at practice on Tuesday has died.

Remy Hidalgo, a junior lineman for the Denham Springs High Yellow Jackets, died on Friday morning in a New Orleans hospital.

Hidalgo's mother, Ashley Roberson, made the somber announcement on Facebook.

Hidalgo collapsed at the end of practice on Tuesday. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital that afternoon and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of New Orleans on Wednesday.

A prayer gathering attended by several hundred Denham Springs High School students was held on Wednesday night on the school's football field.

A spokesperson with the Livingston Parish Public Schools system said in a statement that counselors will be available for students and faculty at the school starting Friday.

“Everyone is very saddened by this news. We all were praying and hoping for his recovery. We ask for prayers today for his family and this community as we struggle with the loss of such a special young man,” the statement read.