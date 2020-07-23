Demario Davis Tells Story of Sean Payton Rapping Diss Track At Rookie [Video]

New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis appeared on The Lefkoe Show with Adam Lefko of Bleacher Report.

Davis covered a wide range of topics, using his platform to call for social justice.

He also shared an amazing story about Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Last year, a rookie made a rap calling out Payton.

The next day, Payton clapped back with a diss track of his own.

"Coach Payton came back with the greatest diss track ever...Stood up on a table and slaughtered the man."

Incredible.

Rather than make a rookie run or carry the pads in from practice, Payton went home, spent time preparing a diss track of his own, returned the next day, and "slaughtered the man".

The entire interview is a great listen, and you can hear it here.