Demario Davis Tells Story of Sean Payton Rapping Diss Track At Rookie [Video]
New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis appeared on The Lefkoe Show with Adam Lefko of Bleacher Report.
Davis covered a wide range of topics, using his platform to call for social justice.
He also shared an amazing story about Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Last year, a rookie made a rap calling out Payton.
The next day, Payton clapped back with a diss track of his own.
"Coach Payton came back with the greatest diss track ever...Stood up on a table and slaughtered the man."
Incredible.
Rather than make a rookie run or carry the pads in from practice, Payton went home, spent time preparing a diss track of his own, returned the next day, and "slaughtered the man".
The entire interview is a great listen, and you can hear it here.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app